FedEx will be important in getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine distributed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pfizer is laying out plans for how to distribute millions of doses if approved, and it will include Memphis-based FedEx.
Wednesday on "Good Morning America," the company's regional president Richard Smith spoke about how the company is preparing for distribution and storage once the vaccine is approved.
"So a lot of the protecting of the product will be on the packaging side, but should something go wrong, as things sometimes do outside of our control - weather events or other delays - unforeseen delays that can happen, we have 90 cold chain facilities on five continents and have over 5,000 facilities total in the express network. But 90 of them on five continents have cold chain capabilities, including in some key hubs and gateways, ultracold freezer storage, so if something goes wrong, we can stage it until we can get moved again."
An important factor in this cold chain is in Memphis at the FedEx world hub. The center there can store goods at three different temperature ranges in more than 20,000 square feet of space.