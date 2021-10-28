FedExForum eases mask requirements for Grizzlies & Tigers, concerts, and events

Officials said children ages 2 to 11-years-old will still need to follow the FedExForum’s current attendance policy and be masked when at Grizzlies and Tigers games.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedExForum said Thursday that masks are no longer required – but still highly recommended – for events at the arena.

FedExForum officials said the move comes after the latest Shelby County Health Directive issued Wednesday, which eases masks restrictions in indoor public places. Masks are still required indoors at schools under the directive.

Officials said children ages 2 to 11-years-old will still need to follow the FedExForum’s current attendance policy and be masked when at Grizzlies and Tigers games.

Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Tigers fans 12 and older will still have to show proof of at least one vaccination dose or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at least 72 hours prior to entry. That goes on until at least November 19, 2021.

Anyone seated within 15 feet of the court at Grizzlies games must also adhere to any additional NBA guidelines.

Find the FedExForum policies HERE. They could change for specific concerts and events, so check before you go.