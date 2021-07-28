FedExForum recommends masks for all guests amid updated CDC guidance

The arena management released updated guidelines Wednesday, which are in place for the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bluff City Classic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedExForum today announced an update to their entry and attendance policies and procedures for all guests, beginning with this weekend’s Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bluff City Classic. Current CDC guidance for public indoor settings is that masks are recommended for all guests, but policy is subject to change with shifts in public health guidelines.

Several other entry and attendance policies that were instituted in November 2020 remain in effect, including mobile ticketing, contactless transactions at concession stands and an enhanced bag policy. To ease the transition for guests attending their first event at FedExForum in the past 16 months, everyone is encouraged to download the official Grizzlies mobile app, which includes a section for FedExForum, from the App Store for iPhone or the Google Play store for Android devices.

FedExForum is entering its third season with mobile ticketing and its second in a fully-mobile ticketing environment for all Memphis Grizzlies games, Memphis Tigers men’s basketball games, concerts and other shows. All tickets, including those purchased at the Box Office, are delivered to guests by text or email at time of purchase and guests will self-scan their mobile device at entry. Ticketed guests must download the official Grizzlies app, then click on the ticket icon and log into Ticketmaster by selecting the ‘my tickets’ option. Guests should always add tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to approaching FedExForum, and phones should remain unlocked and brightness turned up during the self-scanning process. Guests who have multiple tickets on their mobile device should scan their guests through the turnstile prior to scanning their own ticket.

FedExForum is now cashless and has contactless transactions at concession stands throughout the arena, offering guests the opportunity to scan their own cards or tap to pay with services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. On the FedExForum page within the official Grizzlies app, guests can also add funds to their mobile wallet for another tap-to-pay option.

The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) but X-ray machines are now used to screen all bags, in lieu of manual searches, including ladies’ wristlets and small clutches. There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those choosing to forego carrying a bag.

New this year is the ability to reserve a parking spot in Gossett Motors Garage, adjacent to FedExForum, by visiting fedexforum.parkmobile.io/ or through the FedExForum page in the official Grizzlies app. Parking reservations can be redeemed at the Gossett Motors Garage on the day of the event using a mobile pass or a printed permit. Parking reservations are currently available for the Professional Bull Riders event on July 31 and for the James Taylor concert on August 14.

As a continued convenience for guests at FedExForum, the 300 hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the concourses, elevators and other common areas remain for easy and ample access for guests.

Tickets for all upcoming shows, including the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bluff City Classic on July 31 and James Taylor with special guest Jackson Browne on Aug. 14, are still available at ticketmaster.com or the FedExForum Box Office.

For more information, visit fedexforum.com, like FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram at @fedexforum. Fans can purchase tickets for all shows on sale to the general public at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. Exclusive FedExForum presales are available to all Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, Grizzlies and FedExForum E-news subscribers or by connection with FedExForum and the Grizzlies on their social sites.