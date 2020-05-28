Feed the Front Lines, Memphis continues work two months into pandemic

Since April 1, the organization has delivered more than 2,000 meals to front line workers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Feed the Front Lines, a national movement which shows support for healthcare workers while helping struggling restaurants, is still going strong here in Memphis, since it began two months ago.

Since launching in Memphis April 1st, one of the organizers Kelsey Lawrence says the work has succeeded all expectations. So far, more than 2,000 meals have been delivered to front line workers at ten hospitals.

"It's been heartwarming to see how many groups have come together to make this work," she said.

Recently, they've scaled back on the number of deliveries as businesses begin to reopen. Lawrence said one of the reasons is also because so many organizations have stepped up to feed front line workers.

Since launching, they've began to expand their reach. They began to feed front line workers of all kinds from UPS to the linen service staff who keep all the Methodist hospitals clean.

Instead of focusing solely on meal deliveries, Lawrence said they recently started buying gift cards from the restaurants to distribute to more front line workers like grocery store employees and delivery drivers.

"As the restaurants open, they're spending a lot of extra time cleaning the restaurants, making sure they're following all of the rules and also serving their customers in a safe way but we still wanted to help but not put the pressure on them to cook 100 meals," Lawrence said.

Feed the Front Lines Memphis is dedicated to continuing its work for as long as needed, Lawrence said.