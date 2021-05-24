Final report by Tennessee Department of Health on Shelby County Health Department vaccine mismanagement sites multiple errors

The report concludes there were multiple errors in Shelby County Health Department's vaccine management.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A final report from the Tennessee Department of Health concludes that there were multiple errors in Shelby County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine management.

However, investigators said the doses were properly stored with acceptable temperatures.

The report came out May 12th, less than three months after the state stripped the county of its vaccine distribution responsibilities after expired doses and thousands of unused doses were found.

After that, Alisa Haushalter resigned as the department's director.

The report recommends that assessments and corrective actions to support the vaccine program continue once a new health department leader is chosen.