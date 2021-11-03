First Arkansan to test positive for COVID-19 shares year-long survival story

James Black, the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Arkansas, shares his astonishing survival story one year later.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The first confirmed COVID-19-positive patient in Arkansas one year ago Thursday shared his astonishing story on the anniversary.

James Black and his wife Shaunika will never forget March 11, 2020.

“I remember like it was just yesterday,” said Shaunika.

Her husband was sent to isolation after testing positive for the virus after returning from New Orleans.

The fear kicked in while not knowing much about the Coronavirus and how it would later impact thousands of Arkansans.

“They shut the whole hospital down,” said Shaunika. “I cried. I shed tears. Right now I don’t even think I have another tear to cry in me.”

James didn’t know much about what was going on other than he knew he was very sick.



“I told them I could hardly breathe, so everything after that was a blur,” said James.



He spent weeks on a ventilator and months with a trach, and doctors told his wife he may not beat the virus.

Back then resources were low, and the treatments we have now didn’t exist.

“I wanted to get better, I had no idea it was going to turn out the way it did, though,” said James.

In total, he was at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff for over three months and somehow fought his way out of there and back home.

He came home to a mask mandate, businesses going under, but with directives that would help keep up all safe.

“I had to learn how to walk again,” said James. “I had to learn how to talk again."

Though James still has post COVID-19 issues, he said he’s just thankful to be alive.

Since his release several months ago, James has reunited with the nurses who fought alongside him.