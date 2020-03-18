First confirmed COVID-19 case in DeSoto County, Mississippi

As of Wednesday morning, there are 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi State Department of Health is now reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in eight counties, including the first confirmed case for DeSoto County.

MSDH says as of Wednesday morning, there are 34 total confirmed cases in the state, and 513 people have been tested by the department. Other counties with their first cases include Bolivar, Madison, and Perry.

State health officials did not specify if the DeSoto County case was the Hernando city employee which the Hernando Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday night.

Shelby County health officials reported the furth confirmed case Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk