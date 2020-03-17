First drive-thru Coronavirus testing opens in Shelby County

Around 15 tests given, another 15 planned tomorrow by appointment.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A Cordova doctor spent Tuesday morning covered head to toe in medical clothing, providing the first drive-thru Coronavirus testing in Shelby County to date.

Dr. Andrenette Fleming with Women's Health Care Associates off of Highway 64 provided the Coronavirus tests Tuesday morning, either through the nose or throat.

Dr. Fleming said the drive-thru tests will be done by appointment and 15 drivers were tested between about 9 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The test results are expected in three to five days.

"To me, this worked perfectly," Dr. Fleming said.

Dr. Fleming said she received the Coronavirus tests from LabCorp, after seeing President Donald Trump and leaders from the Centers For Disease Control two weeks ago ask local doctors across the country step up and provide tests.

"When President Trump did all those speeches on there and he says we have to have a community, this is a pandemic, and like he said, we have to have foot soldiers and I'm just a foot soldier, I'm just trying to lead by example," Dr. Fleming said.

The doctor said the tests cost $60 each in cash and that she wasn't out to get a payday from the testing.

"I just told them it's $60 to cover my costs, I am not interested in a profit, I really just want to show that we can test in this office, we can test in other offices because the community wants other options," Dr. Fleming said.

The doctor said some of the people tested Tuesday morning were feeling fine - but others weren't.

"There are some clients that just want to know, like one of the clients had just traveled to Colorado, another couple had just come from New Orleans for Mardi Gras, another young lady she had a cold and a fever, but she works in six houses, she's a cleaner," Dr. Fleming said.