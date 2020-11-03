First presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in Arkansas, governor says

According to the Arkansas Governor Hutchinson, the first case coronavirus presumptively confirmed in a Pine Bluff hospital.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —

WATCH LIVE HERE:

According to the Arkansas Governor Hutchinson, the first case coronavirus presumptively confirmed in a Pine Bluff hospital.

Governor Hutchinson announced the case in a press conference on Wednesday, March 11.

He said the case has been tested by the Arkansas Department of Health and will be sent to the CDC for further testing.

The patient has an out of state travel history, so it is likely they got the case through travel with another state.

Dr. Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said there no evidence of spread the the Pine Bluff community or anywhere else in the state.