First responders ready to work, coronavirus pandemic or not

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — This whole coronavirus thing, and concerns about it, have spread to Memphis City Hall and other city officials.

It is not easy when the City and County Mayors are out of town. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was in Texas, preparing to see the Memphis Tigers play, until the tournament was cancelled. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is in Africa, the country of Ghana, the nation that is being honored for Memphis In May.

But other things have changed, said Memphis City Council member Martavius Jones.

He's just returned from a meeting of the National League of Cities where he said, "They were handing out sanitizer just as they were handing out registration materials."

It goes without saying that at this convention, there was only one real topic. And you know it started with a corona and ended with a virus.

"It was pretty much the topic of discussion, councilman Jones said, "the main headline. This was a handshake free type of convention that we attended."

Things change. At Shelby County Commission meetings only media and important witnesses can attend. And while all this happens, police officers and firefighters are plowing right into the unknown, dealing with all sorts of people, like it or not.

Mike Williams, President of the Memphis Police Association said, "They've already issued masks, gloves, you know, things like that as a precautionary measure so to the degree that we can, I believe, prepare these officers for whatever is going to happen."

Same for the firefighters, said Memphis Firefighters Association President Thomas Malone.