"Just to be here, I'm just blessed" | First Shelby County COVID-19 case receives second vaccine dose

The Baptist Memphis frontline worker is appreciative and reflective after a rollercoaster 10 months.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — For Baptist Memphis cardiac monitor technician Marilyn Davis, receiving the second and final COVID-19 vaccine dose Thursday morning carried an extra and special significance.

"I'm just happy to be here, to be part of this moment, because at some point I really didn't think I was going to make it," Davis said.

Three weeks ago, Local 24 News introduced you to Davis, when a nurse gave her the first vaccine dose.

Last March, Davis became Shelby County's first confirmed COVID-19 case, going from a Baptist worker to a Baptist patient - and in critical condition.

"I was scared, they were scared, just laying in the hospital not knowing with what we were dealing with," Davis said.

She eventually pulled through but the COVID-19 anxiety and side effects remain 10 months later.

"This journey has been long and we are just happy to be at this point," Davis said.

Now that Davis is fully vaccinated from a virus that could have killed her, she - and those who treated her - said they're proud, calling her a role model for rolling up her sleeve.

"It feels great. A lot of coworkers have come up to me and said that I inspired them to take the vaccine, that wasn't going to take it," Davis said.

"She is a champ and I'm really proud that she is standing here as a symbol for people to look to. She has overcome it. She is getting the vaccine," Baptist Memphis Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

Also Thursday, those with the Shelby County Health Department updated their vaccine supply from the Tennessee Department of Health.

"It's going to be a collaborative effort. It's going to take time. It's going to require more vaccines coming into the marketplace," David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department said. "We are hopeful that either today or tomorrow the Tennessee Department of Health will give us more information about when to expect our next supply, and will be able to announce where the next distribution points will be. And people will be able to make appointments, but we are not there yet."