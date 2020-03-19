Flattening the curve: Coronavirus spike shows the need to social distance

The epidemic curve is the term epidemiologists use to describe the lifespan of a disease outbreak.
- Clearwater Beach to close amid coronavirus pandemic
- Florida students won't return to school until at least April 15 amid coronavirus
- Florida governor orders all bars, nightclubs to close for 30 days
- Food delivery options amid coronavirus outbreak
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- Reports: Tom Brady expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FREE 10NEWS APP: