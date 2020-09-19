Florida State football coach tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University head football coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement, Norvell said he received a positive result Friday following a recent round of testing. His wife and daughter have tested negative.
They are, however, quarantining.
"My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away," Norvell said.
Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will step in for Novell while he recovers, the statement reads.
Athletics director David Coburn said Norvell "is feeling fine," isolated from the team, and the university is handling contact tracing.
Florida State is scheduled to play the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Sept. 26, and at this time, Coburn says "we have no reason to believe that the Miami game is in jeopardy."
What other people are reading right now:
- Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning take on Dallas Stars Saturday
- Here's how to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning play in the Stanley Cup Final
- Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick
- Florida man waving Trump flagpole charged with child abuse, accused of hitting teen girl with it
- 'Long haulers': Some COVID-19 survivors dealing will chronic illnesses
- CDC reverses controversial COVID-19 testing guidance
- Busy tropics: Tracking major hurricane, 2 tropical storms and 2 disturbances
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter