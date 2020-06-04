For firefighters and EMTs, every call could expose them to COVID-19

12 firefighters tested positive, according to the Memphis Firefighters Association, and five of those are now back at work.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nothing is the same. Not a thing.

For Memphis Firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians - every day, every call, could end up exposing them to COVID-19.

Memphis Firefighters Association President Thomas Malone says, “We’ve had 12 positive cases. All of them were off the job except for a couple. Five of those 12 have returned to work.”

Off the job means patients who called for an ambulance weren’t exposed. Firefighters were, however.

Malone says, “We had our high water of quarantine exposures at 199. We are now down to 115.”

You won’t get any complaints from Malone in how the department is handling life in Corona-ville. He has nothing but praise for the men and women on the front lines.

“They’re suiting up,” he says. “They’re wearing all their gear, like they’ve been instructed to. They are keeping a six-foot distance when they are asking patients what’s wrong with them.”

