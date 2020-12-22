Former MLGW CEO & others urge utility to again stop shutoffs amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A former MLGW CEO wants the utility to once again stop utility shut-offs for customers.
Led by Herman Morris Jr., a letter was sent to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and current MLGW CEO J.T. Young, urging them to immediately reinstate a moratorium on shut-offs.
In the letter, Morris said tens of thousands of families who lost their jobs need their utilities as the first and best defenses to fighting the virus. Morris also said that black and brown communities are impacted the most from the pandemic, and are the largest populations suffering these utility shut-offs.
As of Tuesday morning, Strickland and Young have not responded to the letter.