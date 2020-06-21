Four Texas A&M University-Kingsville students test positive for COVID-19

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville officials have announced that four of their students have tested positive for COVID-19.



According to TAMU-K officials, two of the students who have tested positive were last on campus on June 11th.



Officials say the other two students were last on campus on June 18, and as part of a contact-tracing protocol, the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 11 should contact anyone believed to have come in close contact with the students.



“As a proactive measure, the University currently is working to identify members of the campus community who may have been in close contact with the positive cases. That information will assist in the contact tracing process,” stated school officials.



TAMU-K school officials also say that their custodial staff has already started to sanitize all the affected areas, and they encourage the campus community to self-monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.