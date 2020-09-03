x
Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

coronavirus

Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Tennessee

As the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, spreads, so does fear. Here's what we know at this time and what you can do to protect yourself.
A closer look at how coronavirus is spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed the fourth case of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee.

According to TDH, the patient is a woman.

TDH says it is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases.

The State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.  The Tennessee Department of Health oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand      sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms:

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line:

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

Effective Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health will post COVID-19 updated numbers online by 2 p.m. each day.