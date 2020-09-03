Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed the fourth case of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee.
According to TDH, the patient is a woman.
TDH says it is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases.
The State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals. The Tennessee Department of Health oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
• Stay home if you are sick
• Stay away from people who are sick
COVID-19 Symptoms:
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line:
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.