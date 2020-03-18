Fourth person tests positive for the Coronavirus in Shelby County

TN health officials reporting more than 70 cases statewide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, those with the Shelby County Health Department confirmed a fourth positive Coronavirus case in Shelby County.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter - the Shelby County Health Director - said the person was in contact with someone outside the city.

Tuesday, the county health department announced the third case. They said the person had been traveling extensively through the United States and came into Shelby County the day that person was ill. Right now, it’s unclear whether that person exposed others and is in isolation as those with the Shelby County Health Department pinpoint that person's recent travels.

Health officials also said the third case is not connected to the two previous confirmed Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. They have not said if the fourth case announced Wednesday is connected.

The Shelby County Health Department said Wednesday it averages about 150 calls per day about COVID-19.

Here is some information from Dr Bruce Randolph, Health Officer, Shelby County Health Department. CDC guidance for healthcare facilities, specifically about triage. Guidance for Long Term Care Facilities. Also posted is the latest TNHAN Alert.

As of Wednesday morning in Tennessee, the state health department said there were 73 positive Coronavirus cases, with a majority of those cases coming from middle Tennessee. But those numbers on the website do not include the third and fourth in Shelby County.

Dr. Haushalter is hopeful the University of Tennessee - in cooperation with the city of Memphis and Shelby County - will be able to offer additional testing to the broader public by the end of the week, for those showing symptoms.

“We are all sensitive to the number of uninsured in our community and looking at ways for people who do not have insurance and may not have the financial resources are able to access testing as well,” Dr. Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter told the Shelby County Commission Wednesday morning that the county health department is NOT doing any testing at this time. The Tennessee Health Department is doing testing at all of its offices.