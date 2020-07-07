Fake claims clogging Arkansas unemployment system

Unemployed workers in Arkansas are facing new rounds of anxiety as deadlines loom for some forms of aid and requirements to claim benefits grow more strict.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Unemployed workers in Arkansas are facing new rounds of anxiety as deadlines loom for some forms of aid and requirements to claim benefits grow more strict.

Lines could be seen outside some offices of the state Division of Workforce Services Monday, with the calendar part of the reason for dozens to make the in-person visit.

"I am aware that there are lines at some of our offices and those individuals were made aware that they needed to do their work search," said Dr. Charisse Childers, the director of ADWS.

Rules that require claimants perform a job search to collect benefits kicked in during the final full week of June.

Accounting rules also led many to have to visit their local unemployment office.

"We are experiencing or going through a quarter change, and at a quarter change individuals are required to reinstate their unemployment claim," Dr. Childers said.

Monday started the first full business week of the new fiscal year and the start of a new quarter.

As those hurdles go up, fraudsters are cutting in, with law enforcement agencies warning everyone about crooks creating fake unemployment claims.

Childers said it is really clogging up the system now.

"It slows down the ability for our offices to respond as quickly to those individuals who have actual claims," she said.

Added money from the federal government delivered through the CARES Act is about to go away. Congress has yet to take up bills to extend the $600 supplements to state aid, though there are discussions. If nothing emerges, the extra money stops at the end of this month.

Childers said that could be the final shove the sends some workers off the unemployment rolls. There are other programs available, but they require working with employers and discussing any concerns they have over the virus.