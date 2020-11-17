Get free masks in Desoto County Saturday, November 21st

The masks are available to Mississippi residents. Vehicles must have Mississippi tags and/or a person in the vehicle must show a Mississippi photo ID.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The Desoto County Board of Supervisors is pleased to announce it secured additional face masks to distribute to citizens for free. They will be

distributed Saturday, November 21, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the drive-thru locations listed below.

This is DeSoto County’s third mask giveaway in partnership with the Mississippi Community Mask program. The county once again provided masks to the cities in DeSoto County for distribution.

The masks are available to Mississippi residents. Vehicles in the drive-thru line must have Mississippi tags and/or a person in the vehicle must show a Mississippi photo ID.

DeSoto County Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations

Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department 3980 Malone Road, Nesbit

Eudora Volunteer Fire Department 9341 Hwy 304, Hernando

Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department 13701 Center Hill Road, Olive Branch

Love Volunteer Fire Department 7345 Hwy 51 S, Hernando

Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department 3233 Nesbit Road, Nesbit

Walls Volunteer Fire Department 6085 Hwy 161, Walls

Lewisburg High School (Lewisburg/ACI Fire Depts.) 1755 Craft Road, Olive Branch

City Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations