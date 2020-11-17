Get free masks in Desoto County Saturday, November 21st

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The Desoto County Board of Supervisors is pleased to announce it secured additional face masks to distribute to citizens for free. They will be
distributed Saturday, November 21, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the drive-thru locations listed below.
This is DeSoto County’s third mask giveaway in partnership with the Mississippi Community Mask program. The county once again provided masks to the cities in DeSoto County for distribution.
The masks are available to Mississippi residents. Vehicles in the drive-thru line must have Mississippi tags and/or a person in the vehicle must show a Mississippi photo ID.
DeSoto County Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations
- Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department
- 3980 Malone Road, Nesbit
- Eudora Volunteer Fire Department
- 9341 Hwy 304, Hernando
- Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department
- 13701 Center Hill Road, Olive Branch
- Love Volunteer Fire Department
- 7345 Hwy 51 S, Hernando
- Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department
- 3233 Nesbit Road, Nesbit
- Walls Volunteer Fire Department
- 6085 Hwy 161, Walls
- Lewisburg High School (Lewisburg/ACI Fire Depts.)
- 1755 Craft Road, Olive Branch
City Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations
- Horn Lake Intermediate School
- 6585 Horn Lake Road, Horn Lake
- Hernando Fire Station #2
- 957 Hwy 51N, Hernando
- DeSoto Central High School
- 2911 Central Pkwy, Southaven
- Olive Branch High School
- 9366 E Sandidge Road, Olive Branch