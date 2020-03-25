Free pizza and social distancing don’t work together during the coronavirus pandemic

Cicis Pizza made an offer families couldn’t refuse, but 4,500 pizza later, new specials are available

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Tuesday’s Ransom Note: when good intentions cross with social distancing.

Pity George Glinsky, the owner of the four Cici's Pizza locations in Memphis. He told me tonight spring break is his busiest week of the year, so his refrigerators and freezers were completely full.

When the restaurants closed, rather than throw all that food away, he figured he'd give it away to the kids. He called Shelby County Schools and the news media, telling anyone who would listen about his free pizza giveaway.

Monday he gave away 1,500 pizzas. Tuesday he gave away 3,000 pizzas. Hundreds lining up outside his locations including one near Highland and Poplar, but it turned into a social distancing nightmare. Kids all over each other, parents doing little to stop it.

Needless to say, the free pizza offer is over. From now on, it's 10 bucks for three large pizzas, still not a bad deal.

George told me tonight he's had a long day. He just wanted to give back to the city he loves, but he learned a lesson today. Hopefully we all did.