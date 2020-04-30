From their home, family members able to say last goodbye to their loved one isolated in hospital with COVID-19

Family stayed connected with COVID-19 patient with iPad

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — When patients are diagnosed with COVID-19, one of the immediate situations they face is isolation. Earlier this week, Local 24 News shared how Baptist Memorial Healthcare is using electronic devices to keep patients connected with loved ones. The Eldred family is one of those families who benefited from the connection.

The Eldred family says the coronavirus has two victims: the patient with the virus and his or her loved ones. That's because of the physical separation, but it was an iPad and dedicated nurses who kept this family together. To the Eldreds, family is everything.

"He was a loving dad, loving grandfather, loving husband. Oh God," said Jeff Eldred.

‘He’ is the son, Tommy Eldred, who died from the coronavirus. Tommy was always loving, always caring and always in search of a solution.

"He came down with what he thought was pneumonia in mid-March. We went to Methodist hospital," said Eldred.

As the family waited on results, Tommy grew sicker.

"It was hard for him to breath," said Eldred. "He didn't want to go into the hospital because he knew that once he went to the hospital, he would be segregated. He would be isolated away from his family. That was one thing he did not want to do."

However, Tommy had to get further help. He went to Baptist DeSoto where he tested positive for COVID-19 meaning isolation was inevitable.

"We weren't able to touch his hand, rub his forehead, give him a reassuring touch, but we were there," said Eldred.

There, through an iPad, which nurses kept plugged in 24/7, powered the most meaningful signal, love.

"At night, we took shifts. My mother took a shift. My sister took a shift. I took a shift," said Eldred.

The family listened to music with Tommy. They even had a movie night.

"Every time he would wake up, he would look. He would just look at us. We would say we're here. We're here and we love you," said Eldred.Tommy died April 4th while beginning the process of ventilation.

His family thanks all the nursing staff at Baptist DeSoto, particularly Nurse Wesley for helping to give his family closure.

To continue Tommy's legacy, the Eldred family is helping Baptist get more electronic devices for families.