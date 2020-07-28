Germantown is not horsing around when it comes to fighting COVID-19

The Memphis suburb, which for over 70 years has hosted Germantown Charity Horse Show, launched Germantown Fighting Together campaign to help slow coronavirus spread.

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF GERMANTOWN

Germantown Fighting Together

The Germantown horses are leading the way in the Germantown Fighting Together campaign to help slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Horse statues scattered around the City are donning face masks to remind and encourage others to do the same.

The masked horses are part of a City initiative designed to encourage residents and visitors to take personal responsibility for helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Germantown Fighting Together is about taking responsibility for the health of our community by taking personal steps to ensure the health of ourselves and our loved ones by wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

The Center for Disease Control has the following advice on these three simple steps:

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Everyone should wear a cloth face covering in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Continue to keep about six feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Avoid close contact

Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If possible, maintain six feet between the person who is sick and other household members.

Outside your home: Put six feet, about two arms’ length) of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.

Wash your hands often

Wash you hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

“These three small actions can make a big difference for your firefighters and police officers as we continue to do our work,” Selberg, who also serves as the City’s emergency management director, added.

Wearing a mask in public, washing your hands and social distancing are the three things that are most likely to get us back to a more normal time where we can gather with neighbors and friends for worship, dining out, sports events and live music. These things will also help us get back to work and help local businesses recover and thrive again.