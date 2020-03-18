Germantown mayor declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

Germantown City Hall and all municipal buildings are also closed to the public until further notice.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — UPDATE 3/20/2020 - Germantown's mayor declared a state of emergency for the city Friday morning.

(NEWS RELEASE) - Mayor Mike Palazzolo has signed a declaration to issue a state of emergency for the City of Germantown. Since the City activated its emergency management plan on Thursday, March 12, the City has taken every precaution to help to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The local state of emergency will allow the City to prioritize resources, seek intergovernmental resources, handle procurement issues, coordinate an effective response and work to help City residents respond to this pandemic emergency.



As of Thursday, March 19, the Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 within the county. With increased testing now taking place, that number is expected to increase. To that end and to help limit community spread of the virus, Mayor Palazzolo is also requiring all restaurants to close dining rooms to the public and perform only take-out or delivery services and bars, gyms and movie theaters to close as of midnight on Friday, March 20. During this time, the community is still encouraged to support local business through to-go orders, drive thrus, delivery and curbside pick-up.

3/18/2020 - The City of Germantown is continuing to support mitigation efforts for disease control related to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Germantown City Hall and all municipal buildings will be closed to the public until further notice. It is the City’s highest priority to maintain services to its residents. City staff will continue to work on-site and remotely to continue offering all essential services.

As stated above, City services will continue as usual. Residents and businesses may continue with City business online, by phone or via email. Online forms can be accessed at Germantown-TN.gov/Live/How-Do-I. For questions or concerns, residents may continue to contact the Customer Service Center at (901) 757-7200 or CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov.

The Germantown Police and Fire departments will continue to exercise extreme caution and are notified of individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, prior to arrival, so as to take additional precautions.

The Germantown Public Works department will continue to ensure safe and high-quality drinking water to customers. In addition, water services will not be shut off due to delinquent payments at this time.

All non-mandated public meetings will be cancelled or rescheduled. Updates are reflected on the City’s online calendar.

The Germantown Animal Shelter will also be closed until further notice. Adoptions will be available by appointment only. For questions or more information, contact the shelter at (901) 757-7358.

We will continue to update residents as new information becomes available.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk