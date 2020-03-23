Germantown mayor issues "safer at home" executive order

It will go into effect beginning Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. and will remain in effect until rescinded by the mayor.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — To further combat the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), City of Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo has issued a Safer at Home Executive Order that will go into effect beginning Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. and will remain in effect until rescinded by the mayor. The Safer at Home Order directs all Germantown residents to stay inside their homes and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs. On those occasions when residents are out of their homes for necessary tasks, they are urged to stay at least six feet away from others.

The order continues a steady progression of social-distancing measures mandated by the City of Germantown over the past week. Mayor Palazzolo initially declared a local state of emergency on Friday, March 20, which includes powers such as to impose a curfew and shelter-in-place. The Safer at Home Order will help to ensure the public health of those in the community, disrupt the spread of the virus and reduce the strain on regional healthcare resources as much as possible.

Some examples of essential activities include:

Going to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Going to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Going to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Going to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Caring for or support a friend or family member

Taking a walk, riding your bike, hiking, jogging and being in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

Walking your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Helping someone to get necessary supplies

Receiving deliveries from any business which delivers

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk