Germantown Municipal School District says schools will remain closed until March 31

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Municipal School District is committed to keeping you informed about rapidly evolving events taking place this week. Our top priority is the safety and health of our students and staff. Below, we’ve compiled a brief overview:
- On Friday, March 13th, Germantown Municipal School District made a joint decision with the six surrounding municipalities to close from March 23rd-March 27th.
- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a statement on Monday, March 16th urging every school district in Tennessee to close and remain closed until March 31st to further prevent the spread of this infectious disease.
- GMSD will follow that recommendation, however, we do believe it’s likely the closure will last even longer, and we want you to be aware of that possibility.
- In response, TDOE has applied for waivers with both the Tennessee Legislature and the Federal Government to mitigate concerns about nutrition, assessments, and accountability waivers.
- On March 18th, the TN Education subcommittee met and began work on HB2818-SB2672 Education Waivers Related to COVID-19. Under the bill, the following things would be waived:
- TNReady testing
- Teacher evaluation growth scores based on 2019-2020 assessments (including portfolios)
180 instructional day requirement
- BEP-related attendance requirements
- Chronic Absenteeism
Read a full summary of HB2818-SB2672 Education Waivers Related to COVID-19 here.
GMSD is developing parent resources
The district does not know when and if the district will move to distance learning based on TDOE guidance. However, the district office is developing plans to distribute multiple standards-based resources as well other resources for parents to continue learning opportunities.
More than 75% of our standards have been taught and learned. Our staff will be compiling master lists of standards that have not yet been covered.
All of these resources will be available on our website over the course of the next two weeks. Teachers may be reaching out to students and/or parents to say hello.
In an effort to create a uniform learning management platform for grades K-12, the district has expanded Schoology to be available at the elementary school level. Google Hangouts for all students will be utilized by our staff. Virtual training sessions will be provided to parents beginning the week of March 23rd.
Student Meals During GMSD Closure
While GMSD schools are closed, all students may obtain meals from several Shelby County Schools' and other locations, beginning March 23. A listing of meal distribution sites can be found at the following link: http://www.scsk12.org/coronavirusfacts/studentmeals
SCS meal distribution sites will be open between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Information about local food pantries is also provided on this website. Meals will be served to all students age 18 and under. The student must be present to receive a meal.
Limited District Office Hours
Upon guidance by the CDC, the District office has limited its office hours from 10 am-2 pm. Our staff is working from home and actively checking email. Our telephone numbers are redirecting to our home offices. Find our contact information, here .
GMSD launches parentCOVIDquestions@gmsdk12.org
We know you may have additional questions regarding school closures. Please send any additional questions you may have to parentCOVIDquestions@gmsdk12.org. We will compile a list of frequently asked questions and post them on our COVID-19 GMSD Parent & Family FAQ webpage .
As things continue to change quickly, we will continue to provide updates.