Germantown Municipal School District says schools will remain closed until March 31

More than 75% of our standards have been taught and learned. Our staff will be compiling master lists of standards that have not yet been covered.

All of these resources will be available on our website over the course of the next two weeks. Teachers may be reaching out to students and/or parents to say hello.



In an effort to create a uniform learning management platform for grades K-12, the district has expanded Schoology to be available at the elementary school level. Google Hangouts for all students will be utilized by our staff. Virtual training sessions will be provided to parents beginning the week of March 23rd.



Student Meals During GMSD Closure

While GMSD schools are closed, all students may obtain meals from several Shelby County Schools' and other locations, beginning March 23. A listing of meal distribution sites can be found at the following link: http://www.scsk12.org/coronavirusfacts/studentmeals

SCS meal distribution sites will be open between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Information about local food pantries is also provided on this website. Meals will be served to all students age 18 and under. The student must be present to receive a meal.



Limited District Office Hours

Upon guidance by the CDC, the District office has limited its office hours from 10 am-2 pm. Our staff is working from home and actively checking email. Our telephone numbers are redirecting to our home offices. Find our contact information, here .



GMSD launches parentCOVIDquestions@gmsdk12.org

We know you may have additional questions regarding school closures. Please send any additional questions you may have to parentCOVIDquestions@gmsdk12.org. We will compile a list of frequently asked questions and post them on our COVID-19 GMSD Parent & Family FAQ webpage .



As things continue to change quickly, we will continue to provide updates.