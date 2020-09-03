Germantown Municipal Schools: some parents who traveled internationally are self-quarantining themselves and their children

At this time, they have no symptoms and have not tested positive for COVID-19.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District has received reports from parents who have traveled internationally and have been potentially exposed to COVID-19. We appreciate those parents communicating with the district and encourage others to follow their example. We have also learned that some Germantown Municipal School District parents are choosing to self-quarantine.

The parents, out of an abundance of caution, will also be keeping their children self-quarantined to avoid any potential exposure to Germantown Municipal School District students. As of March 9, 2020, we have only heard from parents of children at the following schools; Dogwood Elementary School, Forest Hill Elementary School, and Houston Middle School.

We are working closely with the Shelby County Health Department on this issue and will continue to provide updates as we receive more information or if new developments occur.

As stated previously, we have activated enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures in our schools, and our nursing team is carefully monitoring the health symptoms of students and staff.

The Shelby County Health Department reported the county's first case of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 08, 2020. Should a case of COVID-19 be confirmed in Germantown, we will follow the guidance of the health department.



GMSD has a response committee that oversees the district's crisis plan, which includes preparations for infectious diseases and pandemics. The District already has many protocols in place due to guidance by the Tennessee Department of Education.