Germantown officials close buildings, make other changes amid COVID-19 concerns

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Germantown City Hall and all municipal buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown is continuing to support mitigation efforts for disease control related to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Germantown City Hall and all municipal buildings will be closed to the public until further notice. It is the City’s highest priority to maintain services to its residents. City staff will continue to work on-site and remotely to continue offering all essential services.

As stated above, City services will continue as usual. Residents and businesses may continue with City business online, by phone or via email. Online forms can be accessed at Germantown-TN.gov/Live/How-Do-I. For questions or concerns, residents may continue to contact the Customer Service Center at (901) 757-7200 or CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov.

The Germantown Police and Fire departments will continue to exercise extreme caution and are notified of individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, prior to arrival, so as to take additional precautions.

The Germantown Public Works department will continue to ensure safe and high-quality drinking water to customers. In addition, water services will not be shut off due to delinquent payments at this time.

All non-mandated public meetings will be cancelled or rescheduled. Updates are reflected on the City’s online calendar.

The Germantown Animal Shelter will also be closed until further notice. Adoptions will be available by appointment only. For questions or more information, contact the shelter at (901) 757-7358.

We will continue to update residents as new information becomes available. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor for alerts or breaking news. Sign up for e-notices at Germantown-TN.gov/Enotices.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk