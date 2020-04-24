Getting tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas: What you need to know

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or shortness of breath call ahead to your health care provider.

There has been a lot of confusion surrounding the facts on where to get tested for COVID-19, and what the requirements are— if any.

Arkansas Department of Health's website has a map of the state with all of the testing locations marked.

It's important to note that the health department asks that if you are experiencing any of the virus's symptoms, to call ahead to your health care provider.

If you or someone you live with is at a higher risk for serious illness (older adults or having been diagnosed with underlying chronic medical conditions) contacting your healthcare provider early when symptoms are mild is encouraged.

What if someone is healthy, but believes they may be asymptomatic?

If this is the case, they should look into receiving an antibody test. The difference between an antibody test and being tested for COVID-19 is that the antibody test will tell you if you have been exposed to the virus in the past, not if you currently have it.

“The antibody test, if there is a silver lining, is that it is more patient-friendly. It’s just a blood draw, nothing more invasive than that,” Dr. Kent Covert with Little Rock Family Practice Clinic said.

As far as pricing, it can vary. Typically they are around $50, but check with your doctor and insurance company first.

If you are considering getting an antibody test anywhere in Arkansas, be sure to check with the Arkansas Department of Health to verify the lab test is FDA-approved.

The cost of COVID-19 testing should also not be turning people away from getting one—even if you don't have health insurance.

"Any testing site should take them without any hesitation because that's a commitment that we have, that there's not a cost," Gov. Hutchinson said.

Anyone with any of the following symptoms should go get tested. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus: