Gov. Bill Lee lifting “safer at home” order next week in less populated counties is causing confusion in Memphis

Shelby County, and five other Tennessee counties with large populations, will be reopened later

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — For some, it’s a state of confusion in Tennessee.

Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced he was lifting the statewide “safer at home” order next week in 89 of 95 counties, but not in the six most populated counties, including Shelby County.

Some Memphis business owners, such as the owner of Salon Liani in east Memphis, said dozens of customers thought they’d be able to make an appointment, which they can’t yet.

“We are caught between a rock and a hard place,” Salon Liani Owner Mark Amagliani said.

Amagliani learned overnight how quickly misinformation can spread like wildfire.

“My phone started ringing off the hook, since this morning,” Amagliani said.

Some of his clients mistakenly thought Gov. Lee’s order to reopen most of Tennessee next week meant the east Memphis salon would reopen then also. But the order doesn’t apply to the state’s six metropolitan areas, including Shelby County.

“I just wish they would all get on the same page, it seems really unorganized,” Amagliani said.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson and other Memphis House Democrats said Tuesday the time isn’t right to gradually reopen any Tennessee county, until there’s a significant decrease of new COVID-19 cases.

“What we need to do is to wait until we overwhelmingly, the models show that it's safe for us to reopen the government, the Vanderbilt models say it's not safe, other models say it's not safe,” Rep. London Lamar said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Lee said the reopening in 89 of the state’s less populated counties will be done gradually and safely.

“In spite of the changes coming to our state in the days ahead with regard to rebooting and reopening and folks getting back to work, we cannot change our commitment to social distancing,” Gov. Lee said.

Both the offices of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said they are working on when to reopen the Memphis area gradually.