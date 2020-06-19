Gov. Bill Lee stops in Memphis at free COVID-19 testing sites

The testing is being offered this weekend as part of Juneteenth celebrations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 testing was offered across the Mid-South Friday in honor of Juneteenth.

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church offered the free testing as part of its "Poor People's Campaign" movement.

The church partnered with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, local health agencies, and faith organizations to provide testing free of charge.

The coronavirus is affecting the black community much more than other groups here and around the country.

Doctors say as Memphis opens back up and positive cases remain steady, it is more important now than ever to get tested.

The Tennessee Black Caucus joined with the state health department and Christ Community Health Services to provide free COVID-19 testing at First Baptist Church on Broad Street. Christ Community says the testing is open to anyone, whether you have symptoms or not.