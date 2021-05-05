"It's time to move on" | Gov. Bill Lee supports return to full capacity at stadiums/arenas, opposes vaccine requirements for events

Lee's comments came during a radio interview Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Shelby County Health Department is considering changes in its next health directive next week.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Gov. Bill Lee made new COVID-19 headlines Wednesday, outlining his strong opposition to vaccine requirements at sporting events - including for the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Tigers.

The governor, during an interview with Fox Sports Radio, said he also wants outdoor stadiums and indoor arenas to return to full capacity.

"We are in a new season. It's time to move on, with vaccine available to every single person in the state," said Lee.

Since vaccines have been available to all adults for weeks, Gov. Lee said it's up to Tennesseans to weigh the benefits and the consequences.

"No one is being put at risk that who doesn't choose to be put at risk," Gov. Lee said. "I do not think requiring people to take a vaccine is appropriate in any setting. People need to make their own choice about that."

Right now, the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum do not require vaccines to attend games. However, they do require every fan fill out a COVID-19 survey with several protocol questions.

Gov. Lee also supported the return for sporting events to go back to allowing full capacity, whether they are outside or inside.

"We now know what the risk is and we know how to manage that risk, and we don't have a crisis anymore," Gov. Lee said. "I mean anyone who goes to that event has had an opportunity to either be vaccinated or make the choice to not be vaccinated."

A Memphis Grizzlies spokesperson declined further comment on Gov. Lee's statements, adding: "we don't have anything more to add at this time as we need to better understand what it means."

The ideas laid out by the governor drew this reaction from Baptist Memorial Health's Dr. Steve Threlkeld.

"Are we ready to have total, full capacity with people sitting - you know - one foot away from us on either side of us?" Dr. Threlkeld said. "I think that remains to be seen. Indoors will probably take a little bit longer primarily because the CDC recommendations are going to be later in coming to that conclusion."

The next Shelby County health directive will be announced next week and take effect May 15th.