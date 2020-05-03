Gov. Lee: Tennessee has first confirmed case of COVID-19

Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin coronavirus testing, Lee said.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that the state of Tennessee has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

"As of last night, we have our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee," Lee said.

Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin Coronavirus testing, according to Lee.

The case was reported in Williamson County in Middle Tennessee.

At this time, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the man, 44, who was diagnosed with the virus has very mild symptoms.

"Please be reassured that we are working diligently to identify and contact those who have been exposed," Piercey said.

She said the person with the virus recently returned from out of state approximately four or five days ago but it was not international travel.

"We've been testing here in the state since Feb. 20," Piercey said.

There have been several tests administered and all were negative until this instance, she said. Health department officials said they are currently following CDC guidelines on whom to test and they are very strict.

The state just learned of the case Wednesday night and said details were very limited.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, (MERS).

COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China in Hubei Province. Initial infections were linked to a wet market in Wuhan that sold both live and dead animals. The World Health Organization states that coronaviruses are zoonotic, which means they are transmitted from animals to people. It is likely that the virus was transmitted from an animal at the market to humans, but a specific source has not been identified.

Since then, the virus has spread person-to-person.

The coronavirus that is currently spreading in many countries was first seen late December 2019. The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2,” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019”. Prior to this, the virus was called the 2019 novel coronavirus, meaning it was a new strain of coronavirus discovered in 2019.

The CDC says there is currently no vaccine or treatment to prevent or deal with COVID-19, the best way to protect yourself is to avoid exposure. The Centers for Disease Control recommends maintaining personal preventative actions such as: