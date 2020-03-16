Gov. Bill Lee urging all Tennessee schools to close

The Governor said all schools are expected to close by Friday, March 20 and remain closed through March 31 to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement Monday morning urging all schools in the state to close "as soon as practically possible."

Governor Lee said all schools are expected to close by Friday, March 20 and will remain closed through March 31 to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts," Gov. Lee said. "We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”

Several schools across West Tennessee have already closed in response to the virus' spread.

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Governor Bill Lee’s announcement around school closures:

“We thank Governor Lee for encouraging school districts to close through the end of the month in order to protect the health and wellbeing of Tennessee’s students, teachers, and entire communities across the state. The Department of Education team has been working overtime to communicate with districts and issue guidance to help them make plans and decisions to ensure a continuation of academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students during times of school closure. Together with district leaders, our department’s top priority as we move forward is ensuring that students can stay healthy and have all the supports they need to continue learning.”

The Department of Education also set up a hotline for district leaders 629-888-5898 or toll free 833-947-2115. The hotline is available Monday- Friday 6:30 am – 4:30pm CT.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

