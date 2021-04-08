Arkansas House committee rejects two amendments to mask mandate ban

Gov. Asa Hutchinson voiced his disappointed after a House committee rejected two proposals which would've amended the Arkansas's mask mandate ban.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson said he was "disappointed" Thursday after a House committee rejected two proposals that would allow school districts to set mask mandate rules.

Hutchinson, who has asked the legislature to amend the state's mask mandate ban, said it is "conservative, reasonable and compassionate" to allow school districts to "protect those students who are under 12" who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The cases and quarantines at the Marion School District during the last week illustrate the urgency of action," Hutchinson said. "If we are going to have a successful school year then the local school districts need to have flexibility to protect those that are at risk."

The House Public Health Committee rejected both HB1003 and HB1004, which were both bills designed to amend the mask mandate ban.

HB1003 originally would have allowed schools to mandate mask wearing for 60 days if the district had an infection rate of at least 50 new cases per 10,000 people. The bill was amended to move the mandate down to 21 days and giving districts more options, but still failed to get the votes.

HB1004 would have allowed schools the ability to require mask wearing to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It also allowed schools to require masks in places where children under 12 may be present which included school buildings, buses, and other educational settings.

"I think our job as representatives is to represent the people of the state of Arkansas and I believe that I am representing a portion of people who believe that the masks will help," said representative Julie Mayberry who sponsored the bill.

Mayberry says giving school districts the option of whether or not they'd enact a mask mandate for 21 days is compassionate and she wants Arkansans to care about other Arkansans just as much as they care about themselves.

"There's also beliefs that it takes away freedoms and I understand that we want to give as much ability for people to have as many freedoms as possible, but every law up here limits our freedoms in some way and if that's our stand then we might need to take a look at other laws," said Mayberry.

Numerous Arkansans signed up to speak for and against different bills pertaining to mask mandates.

The Little Rock School District and Marion School District have filed a lawsuit against Arkansas regarding the mask mandate ban. The lawsuit argues the new law violates the Arkansas Constitution.

Jennifer Waymack Standerfer is a mother to her 6-year old son Whit who's going into the first grade this year with Bentonville Public Schools.

She told law makers that her son had a temperature check at a child care facility for 99 degrees today which could come from factors like an ear infection or even high levels of energetic play.

She understood the rules of not allowing her son inside for the safety of other children, but it meant she couldn't go to work today.

Since she had time in her day she came down to talk to law makers to say if children aren't allowed in school behind quarantines with parents needing to work it effects the work force, because now parents have to stay home.

"If you had a bill that mandated masks again I would lose my mind. I just need you to allow my local school board to look the numbers and weigh their option in order to keep my son in school with a mask," said Standerfer.

She says a measured, middle of the ground approach that gives school boards the control to be able to assess problems and respond to them lets law makers not have to come back to special sessions.