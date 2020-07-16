Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced face coverings will be required state-wide.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a press conference on July 16, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he will be issuing a statewide mandate for face coverings.

The governor cited several reasons for the mandate; the first reason being the increase of positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. He said the numbers indicate that we need to do more.

He said another reason for the mandate is because doctors and nurses working on the frontlines have consistently been asking for the public to do more.

Hutchinson also said he's spoken with many legislators. Although some don't share the same view, he says most are saying, 'I don't like it, but whatever it takes, let's get through this and give us the best chance for normal activities in the future.'

For the final reason listed, Gov. Hutchinson states, "it's out children and our grandchildren." He said if children are going to be required to wear masks to school for their own health and safety, then adults must set the right example for them.