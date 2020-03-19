Gov. Hutchinson directs all restaurants and bars to offer to-go, deliveries only

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a directive forcing all restaurants and bars to shut down their dining rooms and to offer to-go and deliveries only.
Positive COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in the last couple of days to 62 total cases in the state. However, the preventative measures being taken by Arkansas are measures that have proven to aid in preventing the virus from spreading.
Governor Hutchinson said that this restriction will last "until further notice."
Any bar or restaurant with an alcohol license from Alcohol and Beverage Control may sell corked or sealed bottles of wine within their to-go or delivery options.
Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:
Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:
- 62 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 146 people are under investigation
- 223 negative test results
- Gov. Hutchinson announced the closure of all public schools until April 17
- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has confirmed that all restaurants immediately transfer to to-go and carryout only.
