Gov. Hutchinson signs executive orders concerning businesses, workers amid coronavirus pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson signed three executive orders during a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday and also announced that there will not be a special session in Arkansas.

Two of the orders regarded immunity liability for healthcare providers and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, citing that fear of litigation should be minimized as long as precautions are being taken and CDC guidelines are being followed.

State Sen. Jim Hendren said, “You make a good faith effort to comply with CDC guidelines as a business to protect consumers, and you will receive immunity. It doesn’t apply to bad actors in Arkansas."

The immunity starts today, June 15, and ends when the public health emergency order ends in the state.

The third executive order signed was titled Workers Compensation Coverage, stating that a "casual connection" must be established by an employee that they were infected by COVID-19 at their workplace. Then, the compensation is assured.