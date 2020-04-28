Gov. Lee issues new executive order, gyms in most Tennessee counties can reopen on May 1

The state has issued guidance to keep workers and exercisers safe.

The State of Tennessee will now allow gyms in most counties to reopen on May 1.

Gov. Bill Lee issued a new executive order Tuesday clarifying his most recent guidance under the 'Tennessee Pledge' for 89 of the state's 95 counties.

Knox County and the state's other 5 largest counties that have their own regional health departments are able to issue local guidance independent of the state's most recent orders. Gyms will also be allowed to open in Knox Co. on May 1.

“Exercise is incredibly important for the physical and mental health of our population, and we want Tennesseans to have access to safe environments where they can exercise as appropriate,” said Lee. “These guidelines outline best practices in keeping with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and health experts for gyms to reopen in a way that will keep their employees and customers safe.”

Lee said counties in 89 counties will reduce capacity to 50 percent, and will also close communal spaces like pools and locker rooms. Fitness classes will also reduce by 50 percent.

In his most recent order, Gov. Lee listed businesses that are being told to remain closed for the time being. Those include salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, amusement parks, massage therapists, bars, theaters, and more.

You can find the full list below along with other guidance which applies to all counties except Knox, Davidson, Hamilton, Madison, Shelby and Sullivan counties.

The state has issued recommendations based on CDC guidelines to protect customers and staff as the coronavirus pandemic continues. They include:

Reduce occupancy to 50 percent capacity based on fire code

Restrict access to staffed hours only

Ask gym users to disinfect equipment after use and have staff disinfect high-touch areas every two hours

Close locker rooms, pools, hot tubs, saunas, check-in desks and anywhere people may congregate

Close athletic courts and cancel any league sports

Only allow group classes if six feet of distancing can be maintained and no shared equipment

Encourage employees and customers to wear cloth face coverings

Adjust equipment layout and close or restrict access to equipment to maintain at least six feet of distance between the equipment

Close water fountains and communal self-serve food facilities