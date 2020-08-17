Gov. Lee signs law to protect businesses and schools from 'frivolous' COVID lawsuits

Lee streamed the signing live Monday on social media, calling it a "historic" piece of legislation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee on Monday signed a bill into law that will protect businesses and others in Tennessee from "frivolous" coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The law applies to lawsuits moving forward and extends limited COVID-19 liability protections to health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others.

Lee streamed the signing live Monday on social media, calling it a "historic" piece of legislation.

"Limited liability protection means that your hard-working small business can't be targeted with illegitimate claims around COVID-19, and it also means we can confidently remain on track to getting our schools back open and our kids back in the classroom," he said.

Lee said the legislation also keeps protections in place to ensure cases of willful misconduct and grossly negligent actions "won't go unpunished," and those responsible are held accountable.

“With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to present challenges for our people and our economy, it is now more important than ever that Tennessee businesses, hospitals, churches and schools have COVID-19 liability protection,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in early August. “The last thing small business owners, pastors, doctors and school superintendents need to worry about are frivolous lawsuits which would further impede their ability to do their jobs in this difficult time."