Gov. Lee: Tennessee has first confirmed case of COVID-19

Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that the state of Tennessee has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin Coronavirus testing, according to Lee.

The case was reported in Williamson County in Middle Tennessee.

At this time, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the man who was diagnosed with the virus has mild symptoms.

"Please be reassured that we are working diligently to identify and contact those who have been exposed," Piercey said.

She said the person with the virus recently returned from out of state approximately four or five days ago but it was not international travel.

"We've been testing here in the state since February 20," Piercey said.