Government lists order of priority for COVID19 testing

Groups are prioritized by level of risk

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduces who gets tested for COVID19.

The list is broken down into three categories.

The first priority group "ensures optimal care options for all hospitalized patients," says the CDC. This group refers to patients and healthcare providers.

Second priority goes to the elderly living in nursing homes, anyone with underlying health conditions, as well as first responders.

The third priority group includes anyone showing mild symptoms like cough or mild fever.

If you have no symptoms, you are listed as a non-priority.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.