Governor Bill Lee outlines reopening plan during coronavirus pandemic

Shelby County is 1 of 6 counties not included in phase one of “Tennessee Pledge”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Starting Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is allowing many restaurants statewide to reopen for dine-in service. However, the state's largest counties will continue to hold off, including Shelby County.

Under Governor Lee’s plan, which is called the “Tennessee Pledge,” restaurants located in outlying counties will be allowed to have people inside, no more than 50% capacity. The plan also asks opening businesses to implement regulations to protect their employees and customers in the coming weeks.

"We believe that the efforts and the phased in strategy, the geographic approach that we are taking is the one that's right,” Governor Lee explained.

Lee said not all industries and businesses are in a position to reopen safely immediately -- specifically mentioning ones that are 'impossible to social distance' such as barbers and salons -- saying they will have to wait a little longer until there are more measures in place, such as having adequate protective equipment. Churches and gyms also are directed to hold off reopening and are expected to get further guidance next week.

"For the past three weeks, both flu and COVID symptoms have been on the decrease in almost every hospital in Tennessee, so we're meeting that important benchmark,” Governor Lee explained.

Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan Counties are excluded in this first-round because their guidance will come from local leaders and health experts. Like many around the country, The Tennessee Doctors advocacy group is critical of reopening the economy too soon, saying in a statement, "We cannot address the economic crisis without first solving the health crisis that created it."

Restaurants like Rizzo's in downtown Memphis are eager to reopen, but say it's better to play it safe.

"It's going to be a new way of doing business. It's going to be like this I think, at least until we have a vaccine or at least until we don't see as many new cases, said Rizzo’s owner, Michael Patrick.

“I think it is very important to do this in phases, because we also have to ensure that our hospital systems are able to take up the challenge if cases go up in phase one," said Dr. Hiren Pokharna, an infectious disease specialist.