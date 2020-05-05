Gov. Hutchinson lifts restrictions on some recreational travelers to Arkansas

The governor announced out-of-state travelers will be allowed in Arkansas, unless they are traveling from a hot spot.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a press conference on Tuesday, May 5, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he has lifted the restriction for recreational out-of-state travelers who are not traveling from a hot spot.

The governor had previously put an order in place that limited short-term stay of recreational travelers.

The current hot spots are defined as New York, New Orleans, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The governor said those hot spots can be adjusted based on new developments.

If someone does decide to travel to Arkansas from a current hot spot, they are expected to quarantine for 14 days.

"The objective that we're trying to accomplish is to allow our hotel and lodges to extend occupancy to those who may come to Arkansas from our neighboring states," the governor said.

Key facts to know: