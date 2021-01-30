Grape-Nuts shortage: Why it's harder to find the breakfast cereal

Some people are getting so desperate for Grape-Nuts, the cereal is being sold on eBay.

Fans of the breakfast cereal Grape-Nuts may have noticed it's been missing from many store shelves for the past few months -- another result of the coronavirus pandemic. But the makers say there are no plans to permanently end the cereal.

"We are sorry you are having a difficult time locating this product, we would like to inform you it has NOT been discontinued," a message on the Grape-Nuts website reads. Multiple reports say it's a supply-and-demand issue. As more people are stuck at home and eating breakfast in their own kitchen (or having a midnight snack), demand for cereal has gone up.

“Grape-Nuts is made using a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated, which has made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time,” Grape-Nuts Brand Manager Kristin DeRock told the New York Times. She said the hope is to have Grape-Nuts fully back on shelves by spring.

That may not be soon enough for some people. As of Friday night, a two-pack of 29-ounce boxes of Grape-Nuts was being offered for $39.99 on eBay. A four-pack of 29-ounce boxes was listed on Amazon for $59.99. And a single, 64-ounce box was being sold on Walmart.com for $110.90.

So why is a cereal made neither of grapes nor nuts called Grape-Nuts? Even the folks who make the wheat and barley cereal can't nail it down between two likely scenarios.