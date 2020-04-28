Greater Memphis Chamber, Shelby Co. Govt. hosting "New Normal" virtual summit for businesses

Tuesday's virtual summit is designed to help government, large employers, hospitality & restaurants and small business owners prepare to reopen.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As conversations increase about reopening businesses, the Greater Memphis Chamber and Shelby County Government want businesses to prepare for operating in the shadow of COVID-19.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, both the county and the chamber will host "The New Normal", a free virtual summit.

"It's just an opportunity for us to be able to share information, best practices, strategies, thoughts as businesses look towards reopening sometime in the future," Bobby White, of the Greater Memphis Chamber, said. "That they are thinking about and considering having to reform at their work places and even considering how they adjust and interact with employees, vendors."

There will be four "micro conferences",which will each last an hour and a half. The first session will be for the government sector then large employers, hospitality and restaurants and then small business owners.

Each session will have multiple speakers that will cover operation, funding and developing best practices to help continue slowing the spread of coronavirus.

"I'm hoping that we help employers and business owners to consider somethings maybe they had not considered," White said. "We're hoping we give a little more clarity."

White said a challenge they're looking to overcome is information overload. He said because of it, it's prevented some businesses from knowing what resources and help are available for them.