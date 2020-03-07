Group of local young adults diagnosed with coronavirus after trip to Florida

Florida reports new single-day record of 10,000 coronavirus cases.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Even as coronavirus cases surge many families are looking to find escape and vacations in Florida, a state reporting a new single-day record of 10,000.

Young adults from Memphis have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 after a trip to the Sunshine State.

It’s the last positive test you want to receive.

One saying you now have the coronavirus.

"I was definitely super upset because I made a mistake," said Kyle Needham. "It’s scary to be involved in this world pandemic.”

22-year-old Needham, who is now under quarantine, traveled to Destin, Florida for a week in June with his friends.

"Absolutely no one was wearing masks there " he said. "It was also extremely packed. I think we went to one restaurant where they were actually wearing masks.”

Ansley Matthews was the first of the group to show symptoms.

“I have regrets of going out in Florida. I think we should have just stayed home and cooked dinner.”

For Needham, coronavirus symptoms included a loss of his senses.

“The aching and fatigue went away," said Needham. "The taste and smell, that’s when I lost that. But then Thursday the next day the taste came back except I still couldn’t smell.”

Now they’re warning other young people to not believe you’re invincible against COVID-19.