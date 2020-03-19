Gyms close and go digital to help clients stay active during COVID-19 pandemic

Brick House Fitness closed its doors to open workouts, but, is still providing workout classes digitally.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — For social distancing, it’s not recommended to go to the gym to workout and while the state of Tennessee hasn’t ordered gyms to close, many of them have made the decision to do so on their own.



One of those that has closed its doors to open workouts and classes is Brick House Fitness in northeast Memphis.



"It's scary. This wasn't an easy decision for us to shut the doors like this and kind of operate at this level. It's having to worry about our day to day expenses and everything. That stuff doesn't ever stop. The lights are still on. The lease is still due,” Brick House Owner James Hambrick said.



Hambrick said they are allowing some clients to still come in for one-on-one training. He said it allows them to still keep a distance and gives them time to sanitize the gym between sessions.

"We train a lot of special populations. A lot of people that are autoimmune compromised. My wife has lupus rheumatoid arthritis so she's one of those people. So, we've been cleaning this gym like there's a pandemic two years ago when we opened. I don't want to get them sick. I don't want to get sick," Hambrick said.

Otherwise, the gym has gone digital in order to keep its clients and to keep them active. It’s a transition many gyms in the Mid-South are making.

Trainers are now hosting workout classes where multiple clients can tune in on Zoom and one-on-one training sessions are happening through FaceTime. They’re also hosting workout classes online for everyone through Facebook Live sessions and they’re recording workouts for clients to follow along with on their own time.