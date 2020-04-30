x
Gyms, fitness centers in Arkansas to re-open on May 4th with restrictions

Gov. Hutchinson announced that gyms and fitness centers will re-open on May 4 after being closed during the coronavirus crisis.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday during a press conference that gyms and fitness centers in Arkansas will be allowed to re-open beginning on May 4.

Under the guidelines for gyms and fitness centers to re-open, officials are requiring a 12-foot social distancing rule while working out and no personal contact.

Hutchinson said that it's up us individually or collectively on if we're successful at re-opening or if we have to retreat and resume self-quarantines.

Kelly Eichler, owner of Little Rock Athletic Club, said that the club has been "severely impacted" by the coronavirus pandemic and is "thrilled to re-open on May 4th."

Hutchinson, who frequently plays basketball, said that team sports will not be allowed during this initial re-opening process for gyms and fitness centers.

City officials can choose whether to open city-owned facilities or keep them closed during the first phase, according to Hutchinson.

Below you can find a list of guidelines to re-open:

  • Screening for staff and patrons
  • No entry for:
    • Recent travelers to N.Y., N.J. Conn., New Orleans, overseas
    • Those with fever, symptoms, recent contact with COVID-19 patient
    • Anyone with compromised immune systems or chronic disease
  • Temperature check for staff
  • Face coverings for staff and patrons, except when actively exercising
  • No pools, spas, showers, saunas
  • Hand sanitizer available
  • Equipment sanitized after each use
  • 12-foot distancing while working and during training sessions, classes
  • No personal contact

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

