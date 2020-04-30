Gyms, fitness centers in Arkansas to re-open on May 4th with restrictions

Gov. Hutchinson announced that gyms and fitness centers will re-open on May 4 after being closed during the coronavirus crisis.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday during a press conference that gyms and fitness centers in Arkansas will be allowed to re-open beginning on May 4.

Under the guidelines for gyms and fitness centers to re-open, officials are requiring a 12-foot social distancing rule while working out and no personal contact.

Hutchinson said that it's up us individually or collectively on if we're successful at re-opening or if we have to retreat and resume self-quarantines.

Kelly Eichler, owner of Little Rock Athletic Club, said that the club has been "severely impacted" by the coronavirus pandemic and is "thrilled to re-open on May 4th."

Hutchinson, who frequently plays basketball, said that team sports will not be allowed during this initial re-opening process for gyms and fitness centers.

City officials can choose whether to open city-owned facilities or keep them closed during the first phase, according to Hutchinson.

Below you can find a list of guidelines to re-open:

Screening for staff and patrons

No entry for: Recent travelers to N.Y., N.J. Conn., New Orleans, overseas Those with fever, symptoms, recent contact with COVID-19 patient Anyone with compromised immune systems or chronic disease

Temperature check for staff

Face coverings for staff and patrons, except when actively exercising

No pools, spas, showers, saunas

Hand sanitizer available

Equipment sanitized after each use

12-foot distancing while working and during training sessions, classes

No personal contact