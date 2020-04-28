Gyms in most Tennessee counties can reopen on May 1

The state has issued guidance to keep workers and exercisers safe.

The State of Tennessee will now allow gyms in most counties to reopen on May 1.

Gyms were not originally included when Gov. Bill Lee announced the Tennessee Pledge for 89 of the state's 95 counties, but he said then that more guidance would be announced.

Knox County and the state's other largest counties issued its own guidance. Gyms will also be allowed to open in Knox Co. on May 1.

“Exercise is incredibly important for the physical and mental health of our population, and we want Tennesseans to have access to safe environments where they can exercise as appropriate,” said Lee. “These guidelines outline best practices in keeping with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and health experts for gyms to reopen in a way that will keep their employees and customers safe.”

Lee said counties in 89 counties will reduce capacity to 50 percent, and will also close communal spaces like pools and locker rooms. Fitness classes will also reduce by 50 percent.

The state has issued recommendations based on CDC guidelines to protect customers and staff as the coronavirus pandemic continues. They include:

Reduce occupancy to 50 percent capacity based on fire code

Restrict access to staffed hours only

Ask gym users to disinfect equipment after use and have staff disinfect high-touch areas every two hours

Close locker rooms, pools, hot tubs, saunas, check-in desks and anywhere people may congregate

Close athletic courts and cancel any league sports

Only allow group classes if six feet of distancing can be maintained and no shared equipment

Encourage employees and customers to wear cloth face coverings

Adjust equipment layout and close or restrict access to equipment to maintain at least six feet of distance between the equipment

Close water fountains and communal self-serve food facilities